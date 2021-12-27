Salman Khan turns 56, celebrates birthday with niece Ayat

Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Like every year, the actor rang in his birthday with his friends and family members. A party was thrown at his Panvel farmhouse on the occasion. He also stepped out of the party venue to meet his fans and photographers. With the cameras clicking and fans cheering for him, Salman Khan also cut a cake with niece Ayat. The farmhouse was decked in shades of pink and purple, and twinkling fairy lights.

The theme seems to be unicorns. Salman had Ayat in his lap as the duo cut a cake as the family cheered them on. Actors from both Bollywood and Tollywood took to social media to wish him on his birthday. Venkatesh Daggubati shared a throwback picture of them both sitting on bikes and smiling wide, writing, “Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan. Wishing you the best of everything this year” Calling him a superstar with a golden heart, Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, “My Dear Sallu bhai!!!! Good human-beings always think of doing well for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life.Happy birthday Bouquetto the forever young Superstar with the golden heart! @BeingSalmanKhan. Actor Ajay Devgn also wished him ‘love and happiness’ always.

The actor was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse during the weekend and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I grabbed it to release when it bite me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake and I was hospitalised for 6 hours. I am fine now,” he reportedly said after being released from the hospital.

Katrina Kaif also posted a black and white photo of Salman Khan. Along with the picture, she wrote, “@beingsalmankhan the happiest birthday to you (white heart emoji). May all the love light and brilliance you have be with you forever”.

During a media interaction outside his farmhouse, Salman said Tiger 3 would release by December 2022 and teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up for another project. The duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Pathan.