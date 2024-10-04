Salman Khan to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’

Bhai fans are in for a treat! Salman Khan will make a high-octane cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner ‘Baby John.’ Backed by ‘Jawan’ director, Atlee, the film is one the most highly-anticipated releases of the year. With the confirmation of the news, fans of Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are brimming with excitement. Salman Bhai’s cameo in the film has taken the anticipation and expectations several notches higher for the film.

On Tuesday, October 1, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the information on Instagram. Adarsh shared a close-up poster of Varun’s character from the upcoming actioner, confirming the news. In the caption, he revealed that Salman Khan will begin the shoot for his segment in ‘Baby John’ in the coming weekend. “BABY JOHN’ GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST… SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*… Was keen to watch Varun Dhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of Baby John that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING. After all, who can doubt Atlee’s sharp skills after Jawan?”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Moreover, Taran Adarsh added, “And for all Bhai fans, Salman Khan is set to shoot his part — a sparkling cameo — THIS WEEKEND. I have a strong feeling that producers Jyoti Deshpande [JioStudios], Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani and director Kalees have a winner on their hands — if the entire film lives up to the expectations set by this sneak peek.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the makers heightened anticipation with a captivating poster. In the poster, Varun Dhawan sported a fierce and rugged look as he wielded a pencil as a weapon. Moreover, he looked undeterred as he faced a group of men bearing daunting weapons, ready in combat mode.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ set to light up Christmas 2024

Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi. Additionally, Keerthy Suresh and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the film.