Salman Khan receives death threats, claimed to “barge into his house”, “blow up his car”: Mumbai Police

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a death threat again on Sunday after an unknown person threatened the actor with death by barging into his house or by blowing up his car with a bomb, said Mumbai Police.

According to Mumbai Police, the Transport Department in Worli, Mumbai, received a WhatsApp message on Sunday threatening actor Salman with death.

In the Whatsapp message, the person threatened Salman with death by claiming to “barge into his house” and “blow up actor Salman Khan’s car with a bomb”.

“Threat sent to WhatsApp number of Transport Department in Worli, Mumbai. It was given yesterday. Actor Salman Khan was threatened with death by barging into his house. Threat to blow up actor Salman Khan’s car with a bomb.” said Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police have registered the case against the unknown person who sent the death threat via Whatsapp at the Worli Police Station.

This is not the first death threat received by the actor.

In November last year, the Mumbai Police received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

The threat message gave the actor two options: apologise or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which threatened the actor with death, saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, “he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore.”

“If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active,” the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother said.

This was the second death threat which Salman received within a week last year. In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded from the actor.