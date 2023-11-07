Sabyasachi Ad Criticized for Models’ ‘Sad’ Look

Sabyasachi, a renowned designer brand, has faced a wave of online criticism for its recent advertisement promoting the “Heritage bridal” collection. While the brand was gearing up for the festive and wedding season, the Internet has not been too kind in response.

The ad showcases women elegantly draped in the new saree collection. However, it’s the models’ stoic expressions that have triggered a flurry of discontent on social media. Critics have described their faces as “expressionless,” “sad,” and “boring.” This unexpected portrayal of the models has left some netizens far from pleased.

What particularly struck a chord with many was the absence of bindis on the models. Traditional beliefs dictate that any ethnic attire, especially during festive occasions, remains incomplete without this small yet significant accessory. The omission of bindis from the models’ looks added fuel to the fire.

Sabyasachi officially unveiled the new collection via an Instagram video with the caption “HERITAGE BRIDAL 2023.” However, shortly after its release, a deluge of disgruntled comments flooded the comment section, criticizing the brand for seemingly presenting models in a “mourning look” despite being linked to weddings and celebrations.

This is not the first time Sabyasachi has faced backlash for their marketing choices. In a previous incident, the designer was targeted when promoting his Fine Jewellery series. The models in that campaign were posed in intimate positions and had a semi-naked appearance while featuring the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra. The online community expressed their strong disapproval of this campaign, resulting in a significant backlash against the designer.

Sabyasachi’s collaboration with the international clothing brand H&M in August 2021 also triggered controversy. He introduced a pink and white printed saree with a price tag of Rs. 9999. This pricing decision led to widespread memes and criticisms, with some suggesting that the saree bore a striking resemblance to something found in a grandmother’s closet. Additionally, ethical concerns regarding work conditions in the industry were raised, further contributing to the negative sentiment.