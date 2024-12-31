Sabrina Carpenter reveals secrets behind ‘Espresso’ hit

Sabrina Carpenter, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has had quite a year as her track “Espresso,” which dropped earlier this year, quickly became a viral sensation, catching even Carpenter by surprise.

In a recent interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, she opened up about the unexpected success of the song and how it led to a unique collaboration with Dunkin’.

When “Espresso” first released, Sabrina Carpenter wasn’t sure how people would receive it. “I really didn’t know if it would connect,” she admitted, reflecting on the track’s blend of catchy beats and coffee-themed lyrics.

Despite her uncertainty, she believed in the song’s energy and confident vibe. “The sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in,” Carpenter explained.

Ultimately, her own enjoyment of the track was enough to drive her forward, even if she wasn’t sure others would share the same enthusiasm.

But connect it did. The song became a fan favorite almost instantly, inspiring everything from espresso martinis to viral memes. It even made its way into pop culture with a sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’, which has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube.

Carpenter couldn’t predict how well the song would resonate, especially given that it released in the spring. “I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking, ‘Espresso, coffee—it’s more of a fall beverage.’ I really didn’t know if it would connect,” she said.

The success of “Espresso” led to an exciting collaboration with Dunkin’, where Carpenter worked with the coffee chain to create a signature drink, ‘Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso’, inspired by the song.

For Carpenter, the partnership was like a dream. “I’m a born and bred East Coaster, and Dunkin’ was my childhood,” she shared, noting how the collaboration felt like the perfect fit. “When they approached me about a collab, I realized my window for a coffee partnership was closing, and I hadn’t done it yet. So it just felt like the perfect fit.”