Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan split after a year together

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter and acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan have reportedly ended their year-long relationship, according to E! Online. While neither Sabrina nor Barry has officially commented on the breakup, the news has sparked widespread speculation among fans.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles. Their relationship went public in a grand way at the 2024 Met Gala, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple, captivating fans with their chemistry and style.

Over the past year, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan showcased their connection in several public appearances and collaborations. One standout moment came in June when Barry appeared in Sabrina’s music video for her hit song ‘Please Please Please’.

Sabrina, reflecting on casting Barry for the project, quipped, “I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor I can find for this music video?’ And he just happened to be sitting next to me. He was so excited about it.”

Barry reciprocated the admiration, frequently supporting Sabrina’s work. He attended one of her performances during Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’. Praising her dedication and creative vision, Barry shared, “Watching her work is awe-inspiring. She knows exactly what she wants and sets such high standards.”

Despite their evident bond, their relationship has quietly come to an end. Neither Sabrina nor Barry has publicly addressed the reasons behind the split, leaving fans to speculate on what might have caused their parting.

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her breakout role on Disney Channel’s ‘Girl Meets World’, has since evolved into a prominent singer and actress. With a discography that includes hits like “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” and “Sue Me,” she has established herself as a versatile performer.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in films like ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Dunkirk’, continues to make waves in Hollywood with his stellar acting skills.