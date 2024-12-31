Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalize divorce after 8-year battle

After an eight-year legal battle, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially settled their divorce, marking the end of a highly publicized and contentious separation.

The resolution, confirmed by Jolie’s legal team on December 30, 2024, closes a significant chapter in their lives and in Hollywood history.

The couple, once celebrated as one of the industry’s most iconic pairs, had been together for 12 years and married for two before their relationship came to an end.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The filing came shortly after an incident aboard a private plane, during which Angelina Jolie alleged that Brad Pitt had behaved abusively toward their six children.

While authorities investigated the claims, no charges were filed, and Jolie ultimately decided not to press further legal action. The separation marked the beginning of a long and complex legal battle that would see the couple face off over custody arrangements and shared assets.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, reflected on the years-long process, stating that Jolie had left all shared properties with Pitt and had since focused on finding peace and healing for her family.

He described the actress as exhausted but relieved that this particular chapter was finally over. A source close to Jolie echoed these sentiments, noting that she has worked hard to move forward and refrains from speaking negatively about Pitt, either publicly or privately. According to the source, Jolie has been striving to find light after what has been a particularly dark time.

The divorce proceedings were anything but smooth. Early in the process, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agreed to handle the matter privately, utilizing a private judge and seeking to seal court records to protect their children’s privacy.

Despite these efforts, disputes over custody and assets repeatedly brought the case into the public eye. Custody battles over their children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox—were particularly contentious, with accusations filed in court and widely reported in the media.

In 2017, the couple reached an agreement to seal sensitive records related to their children, and by 2019, they had legally bifurcated their divorce, allowing them to be declared single while continuing to work through unresolved issues.

However, the path to closure remained fraught with challenges, as disagreements over their shared French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval, added further complications.

Chateau Miraval, a symbol of the couple’s shared life and investments, became a focal point of their legal disputes. In 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie after she sold her stake in the estate to a third party. Jolie countersued, alleging that Pitt had attempted to take full control of the property following their separation.

Her business entity, Nouvel, argued that Pitt had been working behind the scenes to seize control of the estate, which held significant financial and emotional value.

Pitt’s legal team denied the allegations, accusing Jolie of misrepresenting the facts. The dispute escalated in 2024 when a judge ruled that Pitt must disclose documents, including emails and texts, that could support Jolie’s claims of abuse. Pitt’s legal team criticized the request, describing it as a sensationalist attempt to dig up irrelevant information, but the ruling marked a significant victory for Jolie.

While the divorce settlement officially concludes their marriage, the unresolved disputes over Chateau Miraval indicate that their legal battles are not entirely over.