Sabrina Carpenter wins her first-ever Grammy; delivers endearing speech

The 2025 chapter of the coveted Grammy Awards was a night to remember. The night celebrated the best music of the year. From recognizing the legendary stars to upcoming talents, the extravagant evening was a celebration of world-class music. Captivating performances from stars elevated the night while some artists took home their first-ever Grammy win. Among these was Sabrina Carpenter who has been a frontrunning musician this year with her hits like ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please.’

This year, Beyoncé led the nominations with 11 nods. She was followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone with seven each. Coming in next were Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift secured six nominations apiece. Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff and Shaboozey earned five nods.

In an impressive feat, Sabrina Carpenter took home her first Grammy, winning Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Short n’ Sweet.’ She won by outperforming strong contenders. These included Ariana Grande (Eternal Sunshine) and Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard and Soft). Moreover, the songstress outran Chappell Roan (The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess), and Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department).

Earlier in the night, Carpenter performed her top hits ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’ at the ceremony. Additionally, she also won Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Espresso.’

During her speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album, Carpenter was on cloud nine and rightfully so. She said, “Hello. I’m still out of breath from the performance so I really was not expecting this. All those nominees on the screen are some of my favourite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, woo, I’m gonna cry. I wrote names so I wouldn’t forget on this napkin. Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and honour of everything that’s happened. I feel honoured to come together and do something special to celebrate music. I want to thank all my fans… my mom for driving me to every voice lesson.”

