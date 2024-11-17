Ryu Hye Young considers joining Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young for legal drama ‘Seochodong’

‘Law School’ actress Ryu Hye Young is in talks to join ‘Pinocchio’ star Lee Jong Suk for the upcoming legal drama ‘Secohodong.’ The anticipations run high as fans await the reunion of Jong Suk with ‘W’ director Park Seung Woo. The collaboration had already sent fans into a frenzy and now the expanding cast list has elevated the stakes.

On November 15, OSEN reported that Ryu Hye Young will appear in tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Seochodong.’Following the report, Ryu Hye Young’s agency KINGKONG by Starship Entertainment released a statement. “Ryu Hye Young has received an offer to star in the new drama ‘Seochodong’ and is currently reviewing it.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryu hyeyoung (@ryuniverse328)



The slated courtroom drama ‘Seochodong’ is going to be a passionate story about associate lawyers. These attorneys work in the Seocho Judicial Town. Currently practising lawyer Lee Seung Hyun has penned the series. The revelation has heightened expectations and fans are now awaiting a promising narrative. The drama promises to capture realistic stories and chronicle the authentic growth of lawyers as they handle realistic cases.

In the drama, Lee Jong Suk will take on the role of successful attorney Ahn Joo Hyung. ‘Seochodong’ will focus on his character who has been active in the legal profession for nine years. People look up to Joo Hyung for his reliance on facts and logic. His character didn’t initially consider being a lawyer. He had no intention in a profession that strives to safeguard the weak and serve justice. Without having a passion to change the world, he took the job because of his love for logic. Due to this, despite shattering the barrier of associate lawyer pay, Lee Jong Suk has no desire to set up his own law firm. Soon, a disturbance hits Ahn Joo Hyung’s convenient and smooth life, setting the plot in motion.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin enthrals global fans with new album ‘Happy’

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was announced that Moon Ga Young is in talks to star as the female lead. The makers approached the ‘True Beauty’ star for the role of second-year lawyer, Kang Hee Ji. She is a confident and honest person who believes that changing someone’s life will change that person’s entire world.

‘Seochodong’ will premiere in the first half of 2025. If both the actresses greenlight the project, the studded casting is sure to create waves.