BTS’ Jin enthrals global fans with new album ‘Happy’

Following the captivating pre-release track ‘I’ll be There,’ BTS’ Jin dropped the highly-awaited album ‘Happy’ on November 15. Moreover, the K-pop sensation dropped the music video for the second solo track from the album, ‘Running Wild.’ Since its release, the album has captivated the global ARMY and has entered coveted charts. Jin’s latest album ‘Happy’ comprises six tracks. These are- ‘I’ll Be There,’ ‘Another Level,’ ‘Running Wild,’ ‘Heart on the Window,’ ‘I Will Come to You’ and ‘Falling.’

As per reports, Jin’s track ‘Running Wild’ has topped music charts in 70 countries. The lead track from the album reached No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Songs charts in Australia, Finland, and Brazil just a day after the track’s release. Moreover, the album peaked at the top position in 48 countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Ecuador. The milestone reflects Jin’s global appeal and popularity in the global music scene. The quick feat iterates the K-pop singer’s musical prowess and his skills for the craft.

Meanwhile, the music video for ‘Running Wild’ is fresh and lively. It features Jin spending the day with his pet dog so as to live every moment to the fullest before the impending apocalypse. The lyrics of the track go like- “We’ll be running wild, loving ‘til the Sun is out, running ‘til there’s nothing left, ‘til our last breath.” The track features only English lyrics and is a departure from Jin’s previous tracks.

Catch the music video here:



Last month, BTS’ label, BigHit, announced that Jin will be celebrating his first album by holding a two-day event, Happy Special Stage Live. The event will take place on November 16 and 17 at the Jangchung Arena in Jung District, Seoul. At the event, the BTS boy will perform songs from his latest album and will reveal some behind-the-scenes moments.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin will make his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. On November 13, the makers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared a video announcement on their various social media handles. The show-makers revealed that BTS’ Jin would be appearing on the show on November 20 at 11:35 ET. Jin has previously graced the show along with his bandmates, however, this will be his first solo appearance.