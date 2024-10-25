Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su to lead thriller film ‘Killing Time’

‘Law School’ actress Ryu Hye Young and ‘Extracurricular’ actor Nam Yoon Su will lead the thriller film, ‘Killing Time.’ The gripping narrative commenced filming on October 18 and will hit theatres next year. The title also stars Kim Seung Hee, Bae Myung Jin, Lee Gyu Hyun, Ji Soo Yeon, and Oh Min Soo. ‘After Spring’ and ‘Disappearance’ director Jang Joon Yeop will helm the slated film.

On October 25, Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su were confirmed to be cast in the upcoming film ‘Killing Time.’ The thriller will focus on a popular internet broadcast known for its sensational content. However, an accident changes the fate of the program. After a team member accidentally dies during a broadcast, the ‘Killing Time’ team makes a dangerous decision seeking a successful return.

In the title, Ryu Hye Young will star as Yeon Woo. Her ambitious character aspired to become an actress before joining ‘Killing Time.’ However, as she started garnering fame and attention from the public, she was growing numb to its shocking and scandalous content. Subsequently, when the team member suffers an accidental death, she is left traumatized. On the other hand, Nam Yoon Su will star as Joo Won, the producing director (PD) of ‘Killing Time.’ Driven by the success of the scandalous broadcast, he is always seeking more sensational content.

Ryu Hye Young entered the acting scene in 2007 with the short film ‘High School Girls.’ Her first K-drama was the 2015 series ‘Spy.’ The actress rose to fame with her roles in popular dramas like ‘Reply 1998’ and ‘Law School.’ Her last was the 2023 drama Adult ‘Kids.’

Meanwhile, Nam Yoon Su made his debut in 2018 with ‘4 Kinds of House’ and ‘Want More 19.’ Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself and has led several hit dramas. These include ‘Extracurricular,’ ‘Beyond Evil,’ and ‘The King’s Affection’ among others. Yoon Su recently returned to the K-drama scene after 2 years with ‘Love in the Big City.’