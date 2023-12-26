Ronit Roy and Neelam renew wedding vows on 20th anniversary

In a heartwarming celebration of love and commitment, veteran actor Ronit Roy, known for his iconic roles in Indian television, renewed his wedding vows with his wife Neelam Bose Roy on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple chose Goa to reaffirm their marital promises in a solemn ceremony held at a temple.

The jubilant actor took to social media to share glimpses of this joyous occasion. He posted enchanting photos and endearing videos on his Instagram account. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen actively participating in the sacred rituals of their wedding, including the auspicious “shubho drishti.” The candid moments captured the essence of their enduring bond, with laughter echoing in the background as an excited Neelam playfully attempted to catch a glimpse of Ronit’s face.

Neelam, embracing the role of a quintessential bride, radiated elegance in a traditional red lehenga. She embodied the timeless charm of Indian matrimony. Ronit, ever the romantic, playfully captioned one of the photos with, “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se? (Will you marry me again),” showcasing his infectious enthusiasm for this remarkable milestone.

As the actor continued to share more glimpses of the ceremony, he labeled it as “Renewing our vows: Part 2”. This indicated the significance of this momentous event in their journey of togetherness.

Ronit Roy’s notable contributions to the Indian television industry include his portrayal of Rishabh Bajaj in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and the iconic character Mihir Virani in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

From 2009 to 2011, Ronit captivated audiences with his stellar performance as Dharamraj in NDTV Imagine’s “Bandini”. It earned him accolades for his portrayal of a crude and ruthless diamond merchant. Beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Ronit Roy and Neelam Bose Roy’s enduring love story continues to inspire. They go on to prove that true love stands the test of time.

As the actor shared these intimate moments with his followers, wishes and blessings poured in from fans and colleagues. They celebrated not just the milestone of 20 years but the enduring spirit of love that binds Ronit and Neelam in this beautiful journey of life together.