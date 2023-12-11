Ronit Roy reveals bollywood stars paid full staff salaries amid pandemic

In a heartwarming revelation, actor Ronit Roy recently shared in an interview that during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, notable Bollywood figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar stepped up by ensuring that their staff received their full salaries.

Ronit Roy, renowned for his roles in the film industry, spoke candidly about the origins of his security agency, which traces back to the early 2000s, a period coinciding with the filming of Aamir Khan’s iconic movie, Lagaan. Fast forward to today, and Roy proudly asserted that his security firm now caters to the needs of “almost everyone” in the film industry.

However, the pandemic dealt a severe blow to Ronit Roy’s enterprise, plunging it into a challenging phase. The actor acknowledged the tough times, sharing that a few months before the pandemic unfolded, he faced a scarcity of work. Despite the financial strain, Roy, exhibiting a commendable sense of responsibility, made the decision to pay the salaries of all 130 individuals on his roster, along with their families.

Advertisement

Reflecting on this altruistic act, Ronit Roy admitted, “But there’s only this much salary that you can pay, and I realized there were a lot of useless things lying at home.” This realization prompted him to part ways with non-essential possessions, including a Mini Cooper and other luxury items that were gathering dust. “I didn’t do anyone a favor, it was my responsibility,” Roy emphasized.

When queried about whether any celebrities withdrew their support during the pandemic, the actor responded with gratitude. He expressed appreciation for luminaries like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, affirming that not only did they stay committed, but they also went above and beyond by paying for services that were temporarily unavailable. Ronit Roy underscored their immense contribution by stating, “Out of 130, they took care of 30, which was a big relief.”

This revelation sheds light on the compassionate and responsible side of the Bollywood fraternity, where iconic figures did not merely weather the storm themselves but extended their support to those behind the scenes, demonstrating a profound sense of solidarity during tumultuous times.