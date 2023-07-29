‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ day 1 collection

Filmmaker Karan Johar has made a grand comeback to the director’s chair after a hiatus of nearly seven years with his latest venture, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” Keep reading to know its day 1 collection.

This eagerly awaited film hit the silver screens on Friday, and the audience response has been quite promising, with a box office collection of over ₹11 crore on its opening day.

Karan Johar’s last directorial venture was the much-loved “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in 2016, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to witnessing his creative magic once again. “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, as well as the immensely talented Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir, among others. The film portrays Ranveer Singh as Rocky, an enthusiastic fitness enthusiast from a Punjabi family, while Alia Bhatt shines as Rani, a spirited journalist hailing from a Bengali household.

The heartwarming romantic comedy family drama revolves around a couple with contrasting personalities, who decide to spend three months living with each other’s families before tying the knot, making for a delightful and engaging narrative.

Early estimates suggest that “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” has earned a commendable ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its opening day, a testament to the anticipation surrounding the film and the immense fan base of its talented cast.

The film was officially announced in July 2021 and commenced its principal photography in August 2021, concluding in March 2023. Karan Johar’s directorial brilliance has captured picturesque locales in Mumbai, New Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and even Russia, adding to the film’s visual appeal.

Under the banner of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” comes alive with the soulful music crafted by the talented Pritam, while the film’s captivating cinematography is skillfully handled by Manush Nandan.