Alia Bhatt stuns at Gucci Cruise Show with Demi Moore

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the Gucci Cruise Show in London, exuding elegance in a strapless dress that set fashion enthusiasts abuzz on social media. With her sleek tied hair and radiant makeup, including a striking red lip, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star effortlessly embodied style goals.

The event wasn’t just about Alia’s solo moments; she also shared the spotlight with international icons like Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, and Park Gyu-young. Pictures of their encounters quickly went viral, especially those featuring Demi sporting a chic grey and black ensemble under a sleek black coat.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement witnessing Alia mingle with these luminaries including Demi Moore, proudly declaring her ascent as a global artiste. Social media platforms buzzed with comments expressing admiration and pride for the Bollywood sensation turned international star.

Alia’s journey to global recognition hasn’t been sudden. As the first Indian Global brand ambassador for Gucci, she’s been making waves since her appearance at Gucci’s show in South Korea the previous year. Her career trajectory has soared to new heights, with recent milestones including her inaugural charity gala in London.

Named the “Hope Gala,” the event aimed to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia’s commitment to social causes was evident as she spoke about her admiration for the foundation’s work and her joy at contributing to reshaping the lives of disadvantaged youth.

Her philanthropic efforts didn’t go unnoticed, drawing praise from renowned personalities who attended the gala, such as musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha.

Alia’s influence extends beyond the realm of cinema, as evidenced by her inclusion in Time’s 100 Most Influential list. Director Tom Harper, who collaborated with her on her first Hollywood project, showered her with accolades, highlighting her grace, focus, and willingness to take creative risks.

Most recently, on May 6, Alia captivated onlookers once again with her ethereal presence in a Sabyasachi saree, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon and global sensation.