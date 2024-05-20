Bhansali opens up on ‘Inshallah’ starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the spotlight recently with his latest OTT debut, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ Known for his lavish settings and aesthetic grandeur, the veteran filmmaker disclosed his plans for his next three dream projects in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Bhansali has always harbored ambitions of bringing to life six dream projects, of which three have materialized – ‘Black,’ ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ and ‘Heeramandi.’ When queried about his forthcoming trio of dream projects, which include the biopic of poet Sahir Ludhianvi and ‘Inshallah,’ the celebrated filmmaker refrained from providing an exact timeline.

Bhansali spoke of his spontaneous approach to filmmaking, stating, “As for the 4th, 5th, and 6th, you’ll find out as they unfold. Currently, I can’t say. I truly don’t know what I’ll create, or when. It’s a very spontaneous decision. I might be engrossed in Gangubai and suddenly feel compelled to pick up ‘Ram Leela.’ So, while I may initially pursue ‘Inshallah,’ I might redirect my focus to ‘No, Gangubai.’ It’s about the inner calling of the filmmaker, that deep-seated urge to create.”

Discussing his creative process, Bhansali revealed that the impetus and decision to embark on a project originate from deep within him. He fully immerses himself in a film once he feels that inner calling, believing in giving his all to whatever project he undertakes. While ‘Inshallah’ was to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, it shelved before development began.

Bhansali and Salman Khan have narrowly missed collaborating on another passion project in the past. However, the filmmaker disclosed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama the strong bond they share, despite occasional disagreements. He emphasized that Salman is the only person he still maintains a friendship with.

Reflecting on their camaraderie, Bhansali said, “He checks in on me; he genuinely cares. ‘Are you okay? Do you need anything? You’ve made a mistake, you messed up.’ I cherish his humor immensely. The calls may come once in three months, once in five months, but they come because he’s concerned about me, not my films. He cares about me as a person. ‘Hey, buddy, you’ve done numerous films with me, that doesn’t matter. Are you doing okay?’ And that’s what counts.” He further expressed that even if ‘Inshallah’ didn’t come to fruition, Salman would still stand by his side.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, ‘Love and War,’ is will release during Christmas of 2025. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film was announced in January 2024 and marks Kapoor and Bhansali’s reunion after 17 years.