After news of Rishi Kapoor’s next film, a Hindi adaptation of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone, was announced, the actor revisited memory lane to share a picture of himself with Lata Mangeshkar.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback picture in which the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is seen cradling him in her arms when he was just an infant. “Hello Lataji, See with your blessings, I chanced upon this picture from the time when I was two or three months. Your blessings have always been with me. Thank you very much. May I share this with the world by posting it on Twitter? This is a priceless picture,” Rishi tweeted.

Responding to the actor’s post, Mangeshkar shared that she was happy to see the picture. “Namaskar Rishi ji. Photo dekh kar mujhe bhi bahut khushi hui. Mujhe bhi ye bohot time se mil nahi rahi thi. Mujhe ye photo dekh kar Krishna bhabhi aur Raj sahab ki yaad agayi. Ye photo mein bhabhi ne aapko mere haath mein diya tha. Aapne sabke saath sanjha kiya, ye bohot achha kiya. Aapki sehat hamesh achhi rahe, ye ishwar se prarthana hai” she added.

Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September last year after cancer treatment in New York.