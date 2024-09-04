Right People Wrong Place: RM’s documentary to premiere at Busan Film Festival

BTS is ensuring their fandom, the ARMY, doesn’t feel their absence. Although the boy band hasn’t been able to work on group projects, they have been dominating the K-pop scene with solo albums. Additionally, the members have released several variety shows and documentaries while fulfilling their mandatory military service. Following a series of solo projects, RM’s documentary film ‘Right People Wrong Place’ will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

RM’s documentary recived the invitation for the festival’s Open Cinema section. ‘Right People Wrong Place’ chronicles the creation of the K-pop sensation’s second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’. According to Billboard, “the film uses various backdrops and diverse artistic collaborations to offer an evocative glimpse into his introspection and growth, adding depth to the maze-like exploration of RM’s identity as both BTS’s leader and the individual Kim Namjoon (RM’s given name).”

The documentary has been directed by Lee Seokjun. He has previously worked on BTS member J-Hope’s videos for “Arson” and “MORE.” It is produced by the group’s label HYBE, and distributed by CJ 4DPLEX. HYBE Media Studio’s GM, Gyewon Suh, said in a statement, “It is a great honor for ‘Right People Wrong Place’ to be the first documentary film focusing on a K-pop artist officially selected for the Busan International Film Festival’s large-scale outdoor premiere. The film provides an honest portrayal of RM, and with director Lee Seokjun’s unique visual style, we’ve crafted a truly unconventional yet exceptional work. We hope the film resonates deeply with the audience.”

Upon its release, RM’s album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Additionally, it entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 5. Six of its tracks made it into the top 10 of the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. The album features a total of 11 tracks.

The BTS fandom is eagerly anticipating the global release of the K-pop sensation’s documentary. ‘Right People Wrong Place’ will have a worldwide theatrical release this year. Meanwhile, RM is currently completing his mandatory military service along with other band members, except for Jin. BTS member Jin has already completed his tenure.