NCT fan behind protests demanding BTS’ Suga’s exit?

Social Media is buzzing with the speculation that an NCT fan is behind the protest trucks outside HYBE demading Suga’s removal from BTS.
With every passing day, the controversy surrounding BTS member Suga’s DUI case has been escalating. Since August 6, the day of the incident, there have been numerous debates and discussions about Suga’s DUI scandal. He was caught falling off an electric kickboard while he was under the influence of alcohol. Recently, matter intensified, with protest trucks being sent outside BTS’ label, HYBE, demanding Suga’s removal from the boy band. Following this, online debates have suggested that the trucks were sent by an NCT fan posing as an ARMY (BTS fandom). Speculation also suggests that the stunt is a ploy to divert attention from NCT member Taeil’s being charged with a sexual crime. Taeil was subsequently removed from the boy band.
On August 16, protest trucks were spotted around HYBE headquarters, displaying messages demanding Suga’s removal from BTS. Initially, these trucks appeared to be sent by angry fans. However, recent online discussions have revealed the identity of the protest organizer. This has sparked speculation that an NCT fan might be behind the public demonstration.
The speculation gained traction on September 2 when the organizer accidentally disclosed their email address in a Google spreadsheet. Fans quickly checked the address and discovered that the Pinterest account linked to it featured several photos of NCT member Jaehyun. Further investigation revealed that the organizer had attended an NCT127 concert, fueling the speculation.
240902
슈가 퇴출 촉구 트럭 총공
1일차 시작합니다 pic.twitter.com/LRCE4QRYtO
— 트럭 화환 총공 계정 (@idoitsueit) September 2, 2024
After the discovery spread on social media, the organizer claimed that they are a BTS fan and that the Pinterest board was a work requirement. However, the BTS fandom remains unconvinced. Some ARMY members also pointed out that the timing of the protest. The protests’ timing coincided with the birthdays of BTS members RM and Jungkook. The argued that no BTS fan would stage a demonstration during the birthdays of other bandmates. There are also claims that the protests are being funded.
Additionally, there are suggestions that the move is an attempt to shift focus from NCT member Taeil, who is accused of a sexual crime. While several NCT fans have criticized Taeil, some still believe he is innocent. Users are noting that the public debate over Suga’s DUI case is disproportionately large compared to the discourse surrounding Taeil’s situation which is considered a more serious crime.
On August 6, Suga was caught driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The K-pop artist fell off the scooter while parking it near his house and was apprehended by the police. It was revealed that Suga did not harm anyone or damage any property. The BTS member has since issued two public apologies, with investigations ongoing.
