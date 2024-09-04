NCT fan behind protests demanding BTS’ Suga’s exit?

With every passing day, the controversy surrounding BTS member Suga’s DUI case has been escalating. Since August 6, the day of the incident, there have been numerous debates and discussions about Suga’s DUI scandal. He was caught falling off an electric kickboard while he was under the influence of alcohol. Recently, matter intensified, with protest trucks being sent outside BTS’ label, HYBE, demanding Suga’s removal from the boy band. Following this, online debates have suggested that the trucks were sent by an NCT fan posing as an ARMY (BTS fandom). Speculation also suggests that the stunt is a ploy to divert attention from NCT member Taeil’s being charged with a sexual crime. Taeil was subsequently removed from the boy band.

On August 16, protest trucks were spotted around HYBE headquarters, displaying messages demanding Suga’s removal from BTS. Initially, these trucks appeared to be sent by angry fans. However, recent online discussions have revealed the identity of the protest organizer. This has sparked speculation that an NCT fan might be behind the public demonstration.

The speculation gained traction on September 2 when the organizer accidentally disclosed their email address in a Google spreadsheet. Fans quickly checked the address and discovered that the Pinterest account linked to it featured several photos of NCT member Jaehyun. Further investigation revealed that the organizer had attended an NCT127 concert, fueling the speculation.