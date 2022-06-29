Richa Chadha learning Kathak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’?

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is gearing up for her next film for which she is taking diction and dance lessons in Kathak. The actress has already been trained in the dance form till a particular stage and she wants to take it forward from there itself.

Richa has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office quite a few times in the recent past and as the director is gearing up for his digital debut, ‘Heeramandi’ these days, it could be possible that Richa is taking the dance classes for her role in ‘Heeramandi’.

A source close to the film’s production says: “‘Heeramandi’ is one of the most ambitious projects till date for Sanjay sir. It being his digital debut which makes it even more special and challenging at the same time as one has to put their best foot forward.”

“Richa has already been doing the look tests for the show and she is all set to play a crucial role. As part of it, she’s learning kathak now and the classes have already begun ahead of the series shoot next month in Mumbai. Richa has been training for the last 2 weeks already and will continue training for another few days”.

The last time the two came together was for the 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, where the actress played the role of Rasila.