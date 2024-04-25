Shekhar Suman opens up about heartbreak over son’s loss

Shekhar Suman, known for his versatile acting and comedic timing, recently opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his life – the loss of his older son, Aayush. As he gears up for the release of ‘Heeramandi,’ Suman shared his emotional journey in a candid interview.

Recalling the heart-wrenching moment, Suman revealed how he was overcome with grief when Aayush passed away. “Only two times in my life I have cried like this,” he said, “One was when I lost my elder son Aayush. I lost a part of my heart, that was dearest to me.”

The pain was so profound that Shekhar Suman found himself in a state of despair, unable to find solace in life. “I cried while beating my head to the ground. I didn’t want to live after that. I was lifeless,” he shared, describing the depth of his anguish.

Despite the facade of a smile he wore for the world, Suman confessed that inside, he was shattered. “The world was a facade where I would smile and laugh, either for appearances or out of economic necessity because I had to run my household,” he said, highlighting the struggle he faced in coping with the loss.

Reflecting on a recent moment that stirred similar emotions, Suman revealed how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s praise for his son, Adhyayan, brought him to tears once again. “The way he was praising him, which I thought was long overdue. It was coming from a person whose validation meant everything to me,” Suman expressed.

This praise, coming from a renowned perfectionist like Bhansali, served as a catharsis for Suman, alleviating some of the pain he had carried for over 14 years since Aayush’s passing.

As Suman and Adhyayan prepare to share the screen in Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ anticipation builds for their performances. The series is set to stream on Netflix from May 1 onwards, marking a significant moment for Suman’s return to the limelight after a period of absence.