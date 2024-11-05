Red Velvet’s Irene to make solo debut with ‘Like A Flower’

The Red Velvet fandom, called the ReVeluv is in for a sweet treat! Red Velvet’s Irene is finally kickstarting her solo career with her debut mini-album ‘Like A Flower.’ Following the rumours of the K-pop star making her solo debut, she has finally confirmed the news. Slated to release on November 26, ‘Like A Flower’ is Irene’s first as a soloist.

On November 4, SM Entertainment announced that Irene will make her solo debut on November 26 with her first mini-album, ‘Like a Flower.’ They also unveiled the album art for the EP. Resonating the title, it exudes a floral fairy-tale-like surreal vibe. The poster features an illustration representing Irene with her lustrous locks adorned by butterflies. She is seen amidst a garden filled with blooming flowers. The concept art also keeps in line with Red Velvet’s previous projects. Irene’s ‘Like a Flower’ will release on November 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).



Alongside the poster, Red Velvet’s Irene also unveiled her individual logo ahead of her album release. The beautiful floral logo captures the songstress’ elegant yet bold essence with perfection. She is the fourth Red Velvet member to make her solo debut, following in the footsteps of her bandmates Wendy, Seulgi, and Joy.

Irene debuted as a member of Red Velvet alongside Seulgi, Wendy and Joy on August 1, 2014. After releasing a couple of tracks, the quartet was joined by Yeri in March 2015. Subsequently, they released their first mini-album ‘Ice Cream Cake.’ The K-pop group boast an impressive discography of hit songs like ‘Red Flavour,’ ‘Psycho,’ ‘Peek-a-Boo,’ ‘Feel My Rhythm’ and more. Additionally, Irene is also part of Red Velvet’s first sub-unit, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi. The duo debuted on July 6, 2020, with the mini-album, ‘Monster.’

Apart from being active in the music scene, she has also entered the acting field. In 2016, Irene made her acting debut with ‘Women at a Game Company.’ Following that, the music sensation featured in ‘Double Patty’ alongside Shin Seung Ho. Moreover, the songstress has also released a bunch of solo tracks including, ‘The Only,’ ‘A White Night’ and ‘I Feel Pretty.’