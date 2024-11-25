Rashmika Mandanna on marriage plans after Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have given netizens major goals. Even though the duo has not explicitly confirmed their relationship, their several public appearances together sparked dating rumours. The duo sparked dating rumours after their electric chemistry on-screen gave fans butterflies. Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and subsequently in ‘Dear Comrade.’ Their magnetic on-screen connection led fans to root for their real-life pairing. Now, days after Vijay confirmed being in a relationship, and snaps of their lunch date went viral, Rashmika shares marriage plans.

Recently, Rashmika was in Chennai for the launch of ‘Pushpa 2’ special track, ‘Kissik.’ During the event, the host enquired if she wanted a husband from within the industry or outside it. Rashmika’s response left everyone including Allu Arjun in splits.

The host probed “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy.” To this, the ‘Animal’ actress replied, “Everyone knows about it.” Her response stirred waves of cheers from the crowd. She added, “I know what answer you want, I know it well,” leaving everyone in splits. Trying to get more information, the host asked her to enlighten him as he was ‘unaware’ of what she meant. To this, Rashmika responded, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally.”

Would you marry someone from the film industry or not?#RashmikaMandanna : “EVERYONE KNOWS ABOUT IT…!!” pic.twitter.com/PH7GIZykCn — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 24, 2024



This comes after, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor confirmed his relationship status in a recent interview. Previously, when probed about his dating life, the actor would give vague responses or meticulously dodge the question. During his recent interview with Curly Tales, the actor candidly announced, “I am 35 years old. You think I will be single?”. The response stoked fans’ curiosities about his dating life, leading them to link Vijay with Rashmika.

Sharing his idea of love, the actor revealed, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional.” Critiquing contemporary romantic notions, he added, “I feel everything is over-romanticized.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of the sequel film ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ The highly-anticipated title is going to hit theatres on December 5. Moving ahead, the actress’ plate is full with back-to-back projects. These include- ‘Kubera,’ ‘Chhavaa,’ ‘Sikandar,’ ‘Thama,’ ‘Rainbow,’ and ‘The Girlfriend.’ On the other hand, Vijay last made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The actor is currently busy with his untitled film ‘VD12.’