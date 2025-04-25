Air India, IndiGo issue travel advisory after Pakistan bans its airspace

Airlines like Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories for passengers, saying that there may be service disruptions after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

Air India said that due to newly imposed restrictions on Pakistani airspace for all Indian carriers, several of its flights to and from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East may need to take longer, alternative routes.

It said passengers are advised to expect potential delays and plan accordingly.

“Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” Air India said on X.

Indian airline IndiGo also issued a travel advisory for its passengers. It said a few international flight schedules may be impacted.

“In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan airspace closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We’re working to minimise the inconvenience,” IndiGo posted on X.

International flights, especially from Delhi and other northern cities, will take a longer time to reach their destinations, and fares are also likely to rise in the near term, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines, a step taken by the neighbouring country in retaliation for India’s measures taken after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

Air India said it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Friday, 25th April.

”Details of the two flights are as under:

Srinagar to Delhi – 12.20 PM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 4:00 PM,” it posted on X.