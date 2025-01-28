Rashmika Mandanna confirms relationship status; fans believe it’s Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of ‘Chhaava’ with Vicky Kaushal. Recently, during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress confirmed her relationship status. However, leaving fans curious, the ‘Pushpa’ star didn’t reveal the name of her partner. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that Rashmika is in a relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her ‘happy place’ and being a partner. She said, “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have.”

Moreover, Rashmika also revealed what she looks for in a man. “They say eyes are the window to one’s soul. I believe in that and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are.”

While the actress didn’t reveal the name of her partner, the internet believes it’s Vijay Deverakonda. The two are often spotted together. Moreover, when probed about each other, they often dodge the questions slyly. The rumours stirred after their electric chemistry on-screen gave fans butterflies. Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and subsequently in ‘Dear Comrade.’ Their magnetic on-screen connection led fans to root for their real-life pairing. While they have slyly talked about their relationship status, fans still await an official confirmation.

Previously, in an interview, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor stated that he would talk about the rumours when he feels ready. Speaking with the Bombay Times, he said, “I will talk about it when I am ready; when I think that the world needs to know, and I want to share it with everyone. There needs to be a reason, a purpose and a time for it. So, on such a day, I will happily share it with the world in my way.”