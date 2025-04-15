Viineet Kumar Siingh hints at new project after back-to-back hits

Viineet Kumar Siingh is on a serious hot streak, and he knows it.

After delivering powerful performances in ‘Chhaava’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, and now the recently released ‘Jaat’, the actor has quickly become a name to watch out for in 2025. Each role has showcased his depth, versatility, and undeniable screen presence.

And just when fans were wondering what’s next, Viineet took to Instagram to drop a heartfelt post—and a major hint.

In an emotional note, Viineet thanked his entire ‘Jaat’ team, including director Gopichand, the cast, the crew, and of course, his fans and critics. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was the last line of his post: “See you soon with something new .”

Yep, sounds like there’s another project on the way—and possibly sooner than we think.

For Viineet, ‘Jaat’ wasn’t just another film—it marked a few major milestones in his career. It was his first time playing a full-blown villain (the menacing Somulu), and also his debut in a South Indian production. And from the looks of it, he has absolutely loved every minute of the experience.

“This role has been such a good teacher,” Viineet wrote, reflecting on his transition into darker territory. “I’m grateful for this!”

He also praised the talent and passion of the South Indian film industry, calling it a “dream” to be a part of the team. Clearly, Somulu won’t be his last dip into the Southern cinematic universe.

In his post, he didn’t just thank collaborators, but also took a moment to acknowledge the audience and critics.

“Audiences and critics being always in support is such a blessing to know,” he wrote, echoing his gratitude for everyone who’s championed his growth as an actor.

So, what’s next? While Viineet stayed tight-lipped on the details, there’s buzz that he might be reuniting with none other than ‘Mukkabaaz’ director Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming project.

If true, it would mark their first collaboration since the cult favorite that truly put Viineet on the map. There’s also talk of him teaming up with Kabir Khan Entertainment—though again, there is no official announcement yet.

Still, that cheeky wink in his post and the subtle tease of “something new” is all fans needed to start speculating. Is it an intense drama? A slick actioner? Another villainous turn? We’re here for all of it.