Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals lifelong fascination with Padmavati’s story

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently opened up about his deep connection with the legendary tale of Padmavati, the inspiration behind his magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’.

As the film approaches its re-release in theaters on February 6, 2025, Bhansali shared his lifelong fascination with the story and its enduring impact.

“I have been captivated by Padmavati since childhood,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali said. “Her grace, dignity, valour, and inner strength are incredibly inspiring.”

Based on Malik Mohammed Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmaavat’, the film blends history and legend to narrate the story of Queen Padmavati. Featuring grandiose sets, exquisite costumes, and a hauntingly beautiful score, the movie showcases Bhansali’s signature style of cinematic opulence.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, it remains one of the director’s most ambitious projects to date.

Bhansali revealed that his fascination with Padmavati’s story began long before the film’s release. In 2008, he directed a stage adaptation of the French opera ‘Padmavati’ by Albert Roussel in Paris.

“That production was on an entirely different scale,” he recalled. “We had elephants, tigers, and other animals on stage. It was a lavish musical, distinct from the film in many ways.”

The opera allowed Bhansali to explore new creative depths, particularly in portraying the darker elements of the story.

“This was the first time I delved into evil with such intensity. It was a new and challenging experience for me,” he admitted.

The film’s stellar cast also included Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. Known for its powerful performances and breathtaking visuals, ‘Padmaavat’ has etched its place as a cinematic masterpiece.