Rape accused Andrew Tate makes a racist comment about Diljit Dosanjh

‘Lover’ hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh has set the global stage ablaze with his enigmatic performances during his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour.’ Currently, Dosanjh is taking over his home country with the final leg of his World Tour. The music sensation recently lit the JLN Stadium in Delhi with his electric sets. During the concert, the singer shared several memorable and emotional moments with his fans. One such moment is when Dosanjh gives his jacket to a female fan. Several users criticised it and now, Rape accused British-American, Andrew Tate has tweeted a racist slur.

A video of the moment is going viral on social media. Diljit gifts his jacket to an ardent female fan. Her husband is also visibly emotional over the gesture as he weeps. While several users found it to be a sweet gesture, some had issues. Sharing the video on X, a user wrote, “Men used to go to war…now they’re shedding tears of joy because their wife got someone else’s used jacket.” Andrew Tate commented on the thread writing, “Bet it stinks of curry.” For those unaware, Tate uses ‘curry’ in a racist connotation commenting on the food habits of South Asians. Curry is often used as a derogatory reference for people of South Asia.

Bet it stinks of curry Advertisement — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 29, 2024



The influencer’s remark didn’t sit well with fans of the ‘Naina’ hitmaker. Several users lashed out at Tate. While one penned “still smells better than sexual misconduct,” another wrote, “Which is worst? A pedo or currified jacket? Go back to pimping.” A user also wrote, “Diljit is millions times the man you are baldy human trafficker, your joke ain’t funny.” Moreover, a user also commented, “Andrew Tate becoming a ragebaiting reply guy is the craziest fall off I’ve ever seen in a famous person.”

still smells better than sexual misconduct — Rishsane (@TheRishabhAnand) October 30, 2024

Which is worst? A pedo or currified jacket? Go back to pimping — Crypto Guru (@EatHealthyGetR1) October 29, 2024



For the unversed, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were detained in March for 24 hours on allegations of sexual aggression. It pertained to a UK case dating back to 2012-2015. Moreover, Andrew Tate faced charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal organisation to sexually exploit women in Romania. Cops arrested him near Bucharest in December 2022 along with his brother and two Romanian women. They denied the allegations.

Also Read: Dimple Kapadia on not being an ‘arrogant bi*ch’ and celebrity life

Known for being a misogynist, Andrew Tate has several charges against him. Last month, two British women accused him of rape. The allegations come amid ongoing investigations into his malicious activities. These include charges related to sex with minors and trafficking underage children. The influencer is denying all the allegations. However, if convicted of the charges, he can face over ten years of jail term.