OTT sensations: Who do we want to see more of in 2025?

Streaming platforms have become the ultimate playground for actors to experiment, surprise us, and deliver career-defining performances. Some stars have already proven their mettle, while others are just beginning to carve a space for themselves in the OTT world. As we step into 2025, here are seven actors we’re eagerly waiting to see more of on our OTT screens!

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has effortlessly transitioned from big-budget Bollywood to the immersive world of OTT. Her gripping performance in ‘Do Patti’ showed a new side of her—bold, intense, and deeply compelling. Now that she’s dipped her toes into streaming, we’re hoping she takes on more unconventional, layered roles that push the boundaries of storytelling. A psychological thriller? A courtroom drama? We’re ready for it all!

2. Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar has long been an OTT favorite, winning hearts with her relatable and effortlessly charming performances in shows like ‘Little Things’. While she’s been exploring films, we’ve missed her on the digital space! Thankfully, she’s making her grand return with ‘Supper Subbu’, her first Telugu series. With her knack for bringing depth to her characters, we hope this marks the beginning of an OTT comeback packed with more binge-worthy content!

3. Gurmeet Choudhary

If high-energy action and edge-of-the-seat thrillers are your thing, Gurmeet Choudhary is your guy. After impressive performances in ‘Karan Saxena’ and ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, he’s established himself as a strong OTT action star. With ‘YKKA Season 3’ in the pipeline, we’re eagerly waiting for more adrenaline-fueled performances from him. Maybe a spy thriller next?

4. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra made a powerful OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, proving that his screen presence and action chops translate perfectly into the streaming world. While he continues to shine in mainstream Bollywood, his digital venture showed us he’s got so much more to offer. Whether it’s an action-packed series or an intense character-driven drama, we’re hoping Sid takes the OTT space by storm in 2025!

5. Ananya Panday

Let’s be honest—Ananya Panday’s transformation in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ took everyone by surprise. She delivered a mature, emotionally layered performance that proved she’s much more than just the Gen-Z Bollywood girl. Now that she’s showcased her potential in the streaming world, we’re excited to see what comes next. A dark coming-of-age drama? A psychological thriller? We’re manifesting it!

6. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh isn’t just a music sensation—he’s a powerhouse performer. His portrayal of the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila was nothing short of mesmerizing. With his effortless charisma and deep emotional range, he’s the perfect fit for more gripping OTT content. Whether it’s a raw biopic, a suspense thriller, or even a gritty crime drama, we’d love to see him push his acting boundaries even further!

7. Sparsh Shrivastava

Sparsh Shrivastava first caught everyone’s attention with his gripping performance in ‘Jamtara’, proving he has an uncanny ability to make every character feel real. His recent outing in ‘Dupahiya’ further solidified his reputation as one of the most promising young talents in the industry. With his knack for playing raw and authentic roles, we hope to see him take on even more intense and thought-provoking stories in 2025.

Streaming platforms have given actors the freedom to experiment, and these stars have shown they are more than ready to embrace it. Whether it’s action, drama, romance, or thriller, we can’t wait to see what they bring to our screens next. Who are you most excited to watch on OTT in 2025? Let us know!