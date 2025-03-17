Imtiaz Ali reveals why ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ opens with the singer’s murder

Imtiaz Ali’s latest cinematic gem, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, isn’t your typical crime thriller. The director, known for his soul-stirring storytelling, took a bold approach by revealing the tragic murder of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the opening scenes. But why? In a candid chat with Komal Nahta on YouTube, Imtiaz Ali spilled the beans.

Ali confessed that his vision for the film was never about unraveling the mystery behind Chamkila’s death. “I didn’t want this to be a suspense film. I wanted to focus on his love affair with music,” Imtiaz explained in Hindi.

By showing the murder scene right at the start, Imtiaz aimed to free the audience from the looming anxiety of “what’s going to happen next?” This strategic move allowed viewers to fully immerse themselves in Chamkila’s journey as an artist and his beautiful bond with his singer-wife, Amarjot, played by Parineeti Chopra.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila, and his portrayal of the iconic Punjabi legend has already won hearts. But the film isn’t about the tragedy that ended his life — it’s a celebration of his passion for music and the raw energy he brought to the stage.

Imtiaz further revealed that placing the murder scene later in the film would have shifted the audience’s attention to the inevitable. “The viewer would have constantly anticipated his death. I wanted to take that distraction away and let people connect with Chamkila’s spirit,” he said.

By making this creative choice, Imtiaz not only honored Chamkila’s legacy but also evoked deeper empathy for the character. The audience watches his rise to fame with the knowledge of his tragic fate, which makes the journey even more poignant.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is a tribute to an artist who revolutionized Punjabi music and faced the harsh realities of fame. With Diljit and Parineeti’s stellar performances and Imtiaz Ali’s emotional storytelling, the film captures the soul of Chamkila without turning into a crime drama.

And honestly, that’s the magic of Imtiaz Ali — he knows how to make your heart ache and smile at the same time.