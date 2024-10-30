Dimple Kapadia on not being an ‘arrogant bi*ch’ and celebrity life

Veteran star Dimple Kapadia has achieved immense heights in her career, something “many would kill for.” From debuting in Raj Kapoor’s blockbuster flick ‘Bobby’ with Rishi Kapoor, her marriage to the first superstar of India- Rajesh Khanna, to Hollywood foray with a Christopher Nolan film. The ‘Pathaan’ star has had it all! Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Kapadia delved into the pitfalls of immense stardom and how God helped her dodge them. Moreover, she talks about celebrity life and social media presence.

During the conversation, the ‘Tenet’ star acknowledged that God showered her with unprecedented heights early on in her career. She remarked, “The kind of heights I’ve seen, people would’ve killed for it.” Delving deep, she added, “The one thing He didn’t give me is a brain. He probably thought, ‘This woman has everything. She’ll fly off the handle if she’s smart as well.’ Everything has been larger than life—my debut with Raj Kapoor, my marriage to Rajesh Khanna, my foray into Hollywood with Christopher Nolan. If He had not taken care of me, I would’ve been one arrogant b**ch.”

As the conversation progressed, the veteran actress talked about the pressure of social media and virtual life. The actress revealed that she doesn’t feel the need to partake in the social media rat race and prefers to scroll. “But of course, I scroll through Instagram,” emphasising being a passive Instagram user. When probed if she would like to adapt to the social media game like her contemporaries, Kapadia refused. “What for? Give me one good reason.” She added, “But do I want to say anything about myself?” The actress expressed her unwillingness to surrender to social media judgement. She stated, “Oh, I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready. It took me years to put up my art in my own house.”

Talking about stardom and fame, Dimple Kapadia reveals that she doesn’t let it impact her. “You can show me whatever you want to in the world. Nothing changes my mind. It’s lovely that people have accepted and loved me for who I am, and I’m so thankful to them but I do not consider myself a star or an icon.” However, she talked about the downside of fame. “It’s like taking an exam every second of the day. You’re judged 24/7.”

Dimple Kapadia made her debut at 16 with the blockbuster ‘Bobby.’ In the same year, she tied the knot to the late Rajesh Khanna, dubbed as India’s first superstar. Kapadia has two daughters with Rajesh Khanna- Twinkle Khanna and Rinki Khanna. The actress has starred in several hit titles and boasts an enviable filmography. These include films like- ‘Saagar,’ ‘Kaash,’ ‘Lekin…,’ ‘Rudaali,’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai.’ In the past two years, she has starred in several popular films. These are- ‘Tu Jhoothi, Mai Makaar,’ ‘Murder Mubarak,’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’