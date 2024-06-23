Ranvir Shorey opens up on Bigg Boss OTT 3: “If I had work, I wouldn’t be here

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Friday night was a star-studded affair, hosted by none other than Anil Kapoor. Among the contestants stepping into the Bigg Boss house this season is Ranvir Shorey, a well-known actor who has found himself at a crossroads in his career.

During the premiere, fellow contestant Shivani Kumari asked Shorey about his identity and what he does for a living. Shorey’s response was candid and reflective of his current predicament. “I am an actor. I did my first film in 1999. If I had work, why would I be here today? It’s great for you guys now with new technology – you can create your own work and earn. But we are from the old generation.”

Shorey’s decision to join Bigg Boss OTT 3 comes at a time when he is struggling with a lack of opportunities in Bollywood. This isn’t the first time he has spoken about his professional struggles. In a past interview, Shorey revealed, “I feel I’ve been deliberately sidelined by mainstream filmmakers, but I don’t let that bother me. If I start thinking about that, I’ll lose focus on what I need to do. I want to do more work. I have time but no work.”

Ranvir Shorey’s career has seen its share of highs and lows. He started his journey in the film industry with the 2002 movie ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’. Over the years, he has delivered memorable performances in films like ‘Jism’ (2003), ‘Lakshya’ (2004), and critically acclaimed movies such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘Traffic Signal’, and ‘Bheja Fry’ (2007). His role in ‘Mithya’ (2008) was both a critical and commercial success, cementing his place as a versatile actor in Bollywood.

Despite his impressive body of work, Ranvir Shorey has faced significant challenges in securing roles in recent years. This experience is not uncommon in the ever-evolving film industry, where actors often face intense competition and changing dynamics.

By joining Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shorey hopes to reconnect with audiences and perhaps find new opportunities in the entertainment industry. His journey on the show is likely to be watched closely by fans and industry insiders alike, eager to see how this seasoned actor navigates the reality TV landscape.