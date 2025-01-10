Arunachal CM Pema Khandu backs Chum Darang for Bigg Boss 18 finale

As the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ draws near, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shown his support for one of the standout contestants, Chum Darang.

The actress, hailing from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, has made it to the top 9 of the popular reality show, and the Chief Minister is rallying behind her in the final stretch.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Pema Khandu encouraged his followers to vote for Chum Darang, expressing his pride in her achievements.

Advertisement

“I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’,” Khandu wrote. “Show your solidarity with her, and don’t forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang.”

Chum’s team shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram, expressing their gratitude for the Chief Minister’s kind words and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chum Darang (@chum_darang)

The actress has gained a massive following throughout her journey on ‘Bigg Boss 18’, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but across the nation, thanks to her charm and resilience.

In a recent ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, Chum went head-to-head with fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. Despite suffering injuries during the task, Chum’s sportsmanship shone through as she continued to compete with determination.

Though Dsena ultimately won the task, he was moved by her spirit and offered her the ticket to the finale. However, Chum graciously declined the offer, earning admiration from fans and fellow contestants alike.

The finale, hosted by Salman Khan, will air on January 19, and fans are eagerly anticipating whether the Arunachal Pradesh star will claim victory.