Ashneer Grover hits back after Salman Khan’s fiery confrontation on Bigg Boss 18

Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe co-founder, has broken his silence following a heated exchange with Salman Khan on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, Salman confronted Grover about his past remarks regarding their brand collaboration, prompting a response that has since gone viral.

On Monday, Grover took to his X account to share his perspective. Posting a picture with Salman, he commented on the show’s popularity, saying, “I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership.” He then addressed the controversy directly, asserting that all his previous statements were factual.

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE: – Salman is a great host & actor

– Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

– I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

Ashneer Grover also took the opportunity to praise Salman, calling him a phenomenal host and actor. He added, “Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I’ve always admired his sense of self and business—never said anything demeaning about him.”

Providing more context, Grover revealed details about their initial meeting in May 2019. The meeting, which lasted three hours at JW Marriott in Juhu, was focused on discussing their brand partnership. Acknowledging that Salman might not remember him from that time, Grover noted, “I wasn’t a public figure then, and he meets so many people.”

Grover went on to thank Salman for inviting him to the show, expressing his gratitude by saying, “Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking!”

For those unfamiliar, Salman became the face of BharatPe in 2019, when Grover was at the helm of the company. However, in a podcast last year, Grover disclosed that he had negotiated Salman’s endorsement fee from ₹7.5 crore to ₹4.5 crore. He also claimed that Salman’s team had refused him a photo with the superstar at the time.

The episode stirred up buzz among fans and viewers, adding more drama to the already fiery season of ‘Bigg Boss 18’. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. Grover’s post and his candid remarks have only added to the intrigue surrounding this season’s controversies.