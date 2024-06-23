Kritika Kamra joins Vijay Varma in ‘Matka King’ on Mumbai’s gambling legend

Actor Kritika Kamra is playing a significant role in the highly anticipated drama series “Matka King,” alongside Vijay Varma, who takes on the lead role. Kamra, who has already filmed a few scenes, is gearing up for the main shoot, which will take place in Mumbai from July to September.

In “Matka King,” Kamra’s character is deeply involved in the development of matka, a form of gambling that gained popularity in Mumbai during the 1970s and 1980s. The series, set in the 1960s, revolves around the life of Ratan Khatri, famously known as the Matka King, who played a pivotal role in the Indian gambling scene. Kamra’s character, alongside Vijay Varma’s, is crucial in narrating this journey of the matka world.

The story is based on the real-life exploits of Ratan Khatri, a legendary figure in the gambling industry from the 1960s to the 1990s. Khatri, born into a Sindhi family, moved to India from Karachi, Pakistan, during the 1947 partition. He became famous for transforming matka into a widespread gambling racket, earning the title of the Matka King.

Khatri’s influence and success in the gambling industry, particularly in Mumbai, have become legendary, making his story a captivating backdrop for the series. The show aims to explore the rise and fall of this iconic figure, highlighting his impact on the world of betting and gambling.

Kritika Kamra shared her excitement about the project, noting the extensive preparation required for her role. She emphasized the importance of accurately portraying the era and the nuances of her character’s involvement in the matka industry.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s portrayal of the Matka King promises to bring depth and complexity to the character of Ratan Khatri, a man whose gambling empire influenced the fortunes of many, including Kartik Aaryan’s Murlikant Petkar in the series.

As the cast and crew prepare for the main shoot, anticipation builds for “Matka King,” a series that promises to delve into the intriguing world of gambling in Mumbai, offering viewers a glimpse into the life of one of its most notorious figures. The series is providing a blend of historical context and dramatic storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of Indian drama and history alike.