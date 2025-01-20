Karan Veer Mehra triumphs in Bigg Boss 18: “I am the chosen one”

Actor Karan Veer Mehra has made history by clinching the title of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, hosted by Salman Khan, after already winning ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’.

The finale, which aired early Monday, saw Karan outshine his competitor, Vivian Dsena, to take home the coveted trophy.

In a conversation with ANI, Karan Veer Mehra expressed his joy and reflected on his incredible journey. “I feel very happy. I am the chosen one,” he shared. “Winning back-to-back reality shows is a rare feat. I believed in myself, worked hard, and aimed for the top. It’s a dream come true.”

Karan also opened up about the personal growth he experienced during the show. “I discovered that I am an emotional person. Earlier, I used to feel bad about crying over small things. But now, I’ve realized it’s okay to embrace my emotions,” he said.

His journey in ‘Bigg Boss 18’ was filled with ups and downs, from fiery clashes with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan to lighthearted banter with Avinash Mishra. The show also highlighted his romantic connection with actress Chum Darang.

Reflecting on his rivalry with Vivian, Karan admitted that competition for the trophy fueled tensions between them. “When two people fight for the same prize, some bitterness is inevitable,” he explained. “I was jealous of how easily things came to him, which I’ve admitted multiple times. But he’s a good family man, and I respect him for that.”

The finale featured six contestants: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal.