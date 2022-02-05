Rannvijay Singha leaves Roadies after 18 seasons

Popular television host and actor Rannvijay Singha has announced his departure from Roadies, a show he has been associated with for 18 years. The reality show in its 19th season has been taken over by a new production house.
There was much speculation that his exit was due to the takeover by a new production house, leading to a rift. However, Singha says that there were no issues with the production house, and the channel has been a ‘key pillar’ of his journey.
Singha is currently involved with hosting the trending business reality show Shark Tank India. He has been a regular feature on Roadies since its first season. He started as a contestant, winning the first edition. He went on to become the host of the show and then a mentor.
In an interview, Singha said that things didn’t work out from both sides. He also mentioned that their dates didn’t match, and it was ‘disheartening’. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Singha added, that he has been working with the channel for 18 years and that he has done different shows with the network. “Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he said.
Singha is also working on a show titled Safari India, which will explore India’s national parks and champion the cause of preserving wildlife.
It is widely reported that actor Sonu Sood will replace Singha as mentor-host of Roadies. The new season, which will be shot in South Africa, will not have the usual format of “gang leaders”.