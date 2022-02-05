Rannvijay Singha leaves Roadies after 18 seasons

Popular television host and actor Rannvijay Singha has announced his departure from Roadies, a show he has been associated with for 18 years. The reality show in its 19th season has been taken over by a new production house.

There was much speculation that his exit was due to the takeover by a new production house, leading to a rift. However, Singha says that there were no issues with the production house, and the channel has been a ‘key pillar’ of his journey.