Rakul Preet Singh says, “#ThankGod for a holiday” as she takes vacay after 8 months

Rakul Preet Singh is busy promoting, shooting, and juggling multiple projects simultaneously. But the actress has now finally taken a small break for herself.

Taking to her social media, Rakul dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She is rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. A source close to the actor also reveals, “This is Rakul’s first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months. She has been shooting and promoting non-stop, working on her films and brands so she has really not gotten any time off in this long, hence, she took this time to go for a quick 4-day vacation for herself.” The actress wrote in a caption – “#thankgod for a holiday “

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, and, Rakul is leaving everyone in awe of her beauty, and her latest characterization of a cop in ‘Thank God is out in theatres to win your hearts.