Rakul and Jackky celebrate first holi as a married couple

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are painting their first Holi with hues of love and laughter, as they shared glimpses of their vibrant celebration on social media. The couple, who tied the knot on February 21 in a beautiful ceremony blending Rakul’s Sikh traditions with Jackky’s Sindhi heritage, looked radiant as they marked their first festival of colors together.

In a recent interview, Rakul expressed her joy at experiencing her inaugural Holi as a married woman, emphasizing that for her, marriage hasn’t altered the essence of life. “Why should getting married change anything?” she pondered, highlighting the seamless continuation of their journey together. She underlined that their union is simply a natural progression in life, devoid of any fundamental shift in dynamics.

On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for her role in ‘Indian 2,’ a highly anticipated sequel featuring a stellar cast including Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The movie, set against the backdrop of a freedom fighter’s battle against corruption, promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.

Meanwhile, Jackky eagerly anticipates the release of his next production, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ directed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar. Starring a constellation of stars including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is ready to hit the screens during Eid 2024, setting the stage for a cinematic extravaganza.

As the couple continues to bask in the glow of marital bliss, their journey together, both personally and professionally, seems poised for a colorful and enchanting future. With their hearts filled with love and their spirits soaring high, Rakul and Jackky’s first Holi as a married couple undoubtedly marks the beginning of a joyous and fulfilling chapter in their lives.