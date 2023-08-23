Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s Relationship Timeline

The ongoing Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani drama has escalated with a series of accusations. Adil Durrani accused Rakhi of concealing her prior marriage and pregnancy, along with alleging that she continued to maintain contact with her former husband. He claimed that Rakhi engaged in an extramarital affair and manipulated him by pretending to be single when they first met.

Adil further revealed that Rakhi physically assaulted him and deceived him about her divorce from Ritesh Singh. Rakhi responded by denying Adil’s claim that she couldn’t conceive due to a uterus operation, sharing a video with her doctor’s confirmation that she can have children. Amidst this turmoil, Adil was arrested for mishandling Rakhi’s finances, and she accused him of physical assault, theft, and an extramarital affair, leading to legal action and the disclosure of their secret wedding.

Rakhi Sawant stands out as a highly recognized personality in the entertainment world. Back in May, she openly expressed her affection for Adil Khan Durrani, a businessman from Mysore, during an event.

Through a video call, she introduced Adil Khan Durrani to the public, and eventually, the couple got married. They were frequently seen together in the city; however, their relationship took a negative turn when Rakhi recently accused her spouse of being unfaithful. Let’s take a glimpse into the story of how Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s journey unfolded, from meeting and marrying to their eventual separation.

The love story of Rakhi and Adil Blossomed:

Everything started in May 2022 when Rakhi Sawant introduced Adil Khan Durrani to the photographers. During this time, Rakhi shared that she was no longer without a partner. This announcement came just about two months following her separation from Ritesh Singh. While Rakhi was discussing him with the photographers, Adil was observed embracing her affectionately. When questioned about Rakhi, Adil disclosed, “She is a very nice female. She is very down-to-earth.” Meanwhile, Rakhi said, “Jab God deta hai, chappar faad kar data hai.” The Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani relationship saw new folds after this.

Adil surprises Rakhi with a BMW:

The actress also received a BMW as a gift from Adil. She shared a video and captioned it, “Thank you so much my dear friend Shelly Lather raj bhai and Adil Khan Durrani for giving me such a great surprise! Thanks a ton means a lot to me! God bless.”

Rakhi and Adil decided to live together:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Rakhi disclosed, “Haan, Adil aur main saath saath hain aur ek saath rehte hain (Yes Adil and I are together, and we live together). She also added that they began living together after their Dubai trip, where she went to meet his parents.

Rakhi gets married to Adil:

In January, the actress made an announcement that she and her partner Adil Khan Durrani have become husband and wife. She posted pictures from their intimate ceremony and expressed, “Finally, I’m happy, so excited, and got married. My love is forever, unconditional love for you Adil.” One of the photos shows Rakhi and Adil holding what seems to be their marriage certificate, posing for the camera with garlands around their necks. Another picture captures Rakhi, dressed in a red suit, signing documents.

Rakhi converts to Islam for Adil

Following their wedding that followed Islamic customs, a picture of their marriage certificate spread widely. Rakhi and Adil’s private nikah occurred on May 29, 2022. She has even altered her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

Problematic Relationship:

In a recent Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani development, Rakhi accused Adil of being involved in an affair outside of their marriage. She openly shared that the presence of another woman in his life was the driving factor behind their undisclosed wedding. Rakhi, however, stated that she has reached her limit and cannot tolerate the situation any longer.

According to her, Adil's extramarital relationship has caused irreparable damage to their marriage, and he is now making threats to end their relationship. In response to these circumstances, Rakhi took legal action by filing additional charges against Adil on Monday, February 6. She spoke to the media, revealing that her husband had left her after being unfaithful.