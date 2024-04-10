Zeenat Aman advocates living together before marriage

Renowned actress Zeenat Aman, celebrated for her outspoken nature, recently took to Instagram to share not just pictures of her beloved pet Lily frolicking in the garden, but also some pearls of relationship wisdom. In a heartfelt note accompanying the snapshots, Zeenat advocated for the idea of living together before tying the knot, urging her followers to consider this approach.

Zeenat emphasized that this wasn’t just casual advice but a principle she herself holds dear, having imparted it to her own sons. She highlighted the importance of truly understanding compatibility before making a lifelong commitment, noting that cohabitation offers a practical litmus test for a relationship’s durability.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Acknowledging societal norms, Zeenat candidly addressed the stigma sometimes associated with living together outside of marriage in Indian culture, but she championed the idea nonetheless, challenging traditional perspectives on the matter.

Her post sparked a lively conversation among fans and industry peers, with many sharing their thoughts and experiences in the comments section. It’s clear that Zeenat’s words resonated deeply with her audience, provoking reflection on the nature of modern relationships and the evolving dynamics of love and commitment.

Zeenat Aman’s influence extends far beyond her acting prowess; she’s long been admired for her boldness and individuality, qualities that have made her an icon in the world of Indian cinema. As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming project, ‘Bun Tikki,’ where she’ll share the screen with luminaries like Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, Zeenat continues to inspire with her candor and wisdom.

While the release date for ‘Bun Tikki’ remains under wraps, Zeenat’s fans are undoubtedly eager to see her grace the silver screen once again, bringing her trademark charisma and charm to audiences anew.