Raju Srivastava who suffered cardiac arrest is stable now, confirms family

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava who suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday is stable now as per the recent statement released by his family on social media.

The comedian while working out at the gym on Wednesday experienced chest pain and uneasiness. He was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi where he was reported to suffer a heart attack. Emergency angiography was done and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Till Friday hospital reports said he hadn’t responded to the treatment yet. But later on Friday, his family released a statement on social media that reads, “Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable now and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumors and kindly pray for him.”

In another statement the comedian’s family members stated that doctors are doing their best and treatment is still going on. They requested to pray for his speedy recovery and thanked all the well-wishers for their constant love and support.