Shreyas Talpade calls recovery from heart attack ‘second chance at life’

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently shared a harrowing experience of his “second chance at life” after surviving a massive heart attack in December. In a candid interview, the actor disclosed the severity of the situation, stating that he was clinically dead during the ordeal.

Expressing immense gratitude for his survival, Talpade emphasized the gravity of the cardiac arrest, calling it a wake-up call beyond any ordinary measure. He detailed that both of his main arteries have significant block, with one being 100% blocked and the other 99%. He addressed this critical condition by undergoing angioplasty, wherein they inserted a stent.

Talpade attributed his health setback to his relentless work schedule over the past 2.5 years, marked by extensive travel for film commitments. Despite feeling persistently fatigued for several months, he initially attributed it to exhaustion from his demanding professional life. However, he eventually decided to seek medical attention, undergoing tests such as ECG, 2D Echo, sonography, and blood tests. The results revealed elevated cholesterol levels, for which Shreyas was already on medication due to a family history of heart ailments.

Reflecting on the incident that unfolded on December 14, Talpade shared that he was shooting action sequences for Ahmed Khan’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ at the SRPF grounds in Mumbai. Despite a seemingly smooth shoot, he suddenly experienced breathlessness and left-hand pain after the final shot. Believing it to be a muscle pull, he attempted to head home but realized the urgency to go to the hospital as his condition worsened.

Talpade vividly described the critical moments, recounting that he could see the hospital’s main gate but had to take a U-turn due to barricades. As they approached the hospital, he felt his face going numb and eventually lost consciousness. A timely intervention from his wife, Deepti, who climbed over him to call for help, proved crucial. Talpade’s heart had stopped for a few minutes, and the doctors administered emergency measures, including CPR and electrical shocks to revive him.

The actor’s revelation serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of health, prompting individuals to prioritize their well-being amid hectic lifestyles and familial predispositions to medical conditions. Talpade’s journey toward recovery now stands as a testament to the fragility and resilience of life, urging others to be vigilant about their health and seek timely medical attention when necessary.