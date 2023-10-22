Gujarat: 17-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest while playing Garba, dies

In an incident that struck a sad note to Navratri celebrations on the sixth day, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district.

Sharing details of the incident with ANI, Dr Aayush Patel, MD Medicine, said, “A 17-year-old boy, Veer Shah, was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj when he complained of dizziness and became unresponsive. A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended on him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital.”

A pall of gloom descended on his native village as the word of the 17-year-old’s death reached locals.

Veer’s father, Ripal Shah, who was unaware of the incident, was informed of his son’s demise.

Ripal Shah and his wife were immersed in Navratri celebrations at a second Garba ground in Kapadwanj when tragedy struck.

His parents were in shock after receiving word of his death, sources said.

Between sobs, an inconsolable Ripal Shah asked revellers to take caution, saying, “Be careful playing Garba, do not continue playing it without rest. I lost my child today and wish no such incident happens to anyone else.”

At the ground where Veer Shah died, the organisers stood silent for two minutes as the mark of tribute to the 17-year-old boy.

The Garba, which was being held at the ground, was postponed in light of his demise.

Further, in a show of solidarity, all the Garba organisers of Kapadvanj city and surrounding areas also put all scheduled celebratory events on hold for a day.