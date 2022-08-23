Purab Kohli ‘missed opportunity’ of getting a scene with Pankaj Tripathi

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

With wit and humor by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. As the series gears up for its release actor Purab Kohli reveals how he requested a one-on-one scene with actor Pankaj Tripathi but was denied one.

“During the filming of the series, Pankaj Tripathi and I hung out a lot. We have a few scenes together in the court but sadly not with each other. That was a missed opportunity for me. I mentioned it to director Rohan Sippy and the writer too. Requested them for at least one scene where I get to act with Pankaj Tripathi but that did not happen sadly,” said the actor.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!

Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26, 2022.