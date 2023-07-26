Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 70

Popular singer Surinder Shinda aka Surinder Pal Dhammi, a Punjabi singer, passed away on Wednesday. A medical official has verified that Shinda, who had been receiving treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab passed away on Wednesday morning.

At the age of 70, he passed away while being on a ventilator, which had been assisting him for several days.

Throughout his illustrious career, he amassed a plethora of chart-topping and widely acclaimed songs, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. Some of his unforgettable hits include “Truck Billiya,” a foot-tapping anthem loved by millions, “Putt Jattan de,” which resonated deeply with audiences, and the timeless classic “Jatt Jeona Morh,” showcasing his incredible talent and versatility as a musician.

His musical legacy continues to captivate listeners across generations, solidifying his status as a true icon in the world of music.

Additionally, he had roles in Punjabi films including “Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da” and “Putt Jattan De.”

Surinder Pal Dhammi was his true name.

He was from the Ludhiana village of Choti Ayali and is survived by his son Maninder Shinda.

Shinda most recently served as a producer for up-and-coming musicians. Additionally, the Punjabi music business was popular for his most recent album, Dhulla Bhatti. Still into singing, Surinder Shinda was performing to his most recent tune, “Hemis Boliyan.”