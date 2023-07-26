Who was Surinder Shinda? Popular Punjabi singer dies today

Punjab music industry lost Surinder Shinda today. Shinda also known as Surinder Pal Dhammi had many popular songs to his credit such as ‘Jatt Jeona Morh,’ ‘Putt Jattan De,’ ‘Truck Billiya,’ ‘Balbiro Bhabhi,’ and “Kaher Singh Di Mout.’ Additionally, he acted in a number of Punjabi films including Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.

Born in 1953 in a Ramgharia Sikh family in Choti Ayali village, Ludhiana district, Surinder Shinda took to music early in life.

In addition to teaching music to the late Amar Singh Chamkila, Gill Hardeep, and Maninder Shinda, the son of Shiv Simran Pal Shinda, he was a co-worker of the Punjabi vocalist Kuldeep Manak.

He is well-known for singing in the Kali style alongside Kuldeep Manak and many others. In Punjabi music, his song “Jeona Morh” is revered as a legend. One of the biggest hits in Punjabi music is his song “Badla Le Layeen Sohneya”.

At the 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards, he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shinda was wedded to Dev Tharikewala’s wife’s cousin, who is credited with penning songs for Shinda and Kuldeep Manak.

Shinda most recently served as a producer for up-and-coming musicians. Additionally, the Punjabi music business was popular for his most recent album, Dhulla Bhatti. Still singing, Surinder Shinda was performing his most recent tune, “Hemis Boliyan.”