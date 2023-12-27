Pratik Gandhi explores youth challenges in ‘Crimes Aaj Kal 2’

Actor Pratik Gandhi shared insights about his involvement in the recently premiered anthology series ‘Crimes Aaj Kal 2’ and highlighted its distinction from his previous projects.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed, “I’ve always been an actor, but this marks the first time I’m part of a story as a host, so it’s a new venture for me. As an experimental actor, I simply wanted to try it out.”

The series delves into the lives of youth and the societal crimes that unfold. Pratik further elaborated, “The show revolves around the youth, their lives, complexities, and mindsets, making it fascinating. Today’s youth grapple with various challenges in this digital age, a theme I resonate with, and one that warrants discussion.”

Advertisement

Discussing the impact of the diverse stories presented in the web series, Pratik pointed out, “All the stories are interesting, and it’s challenging to single out one. However, a subject that struck a chord with me is the lack of patience among today’s youth. It’s a pertinent issue that needs addressing, given its connection to rising anger and frustration.”

Pratik, known for his role in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’, expressed excitement about their collaboration on a forthcoming series centered on Mahatma Gandhi. “We are working together on a series about Gandhi that explores the early years of his life.”

The series unfolds gripping criminal cases through the eyes of youngsters, weaving detailed sequences to shed light on societal crimes. It is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)