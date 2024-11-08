Prabhas signs multi-film deal with ‘KGF’ producer; to start with ‘Salaar 2’

Over the years, Pan-India star Prabhas has become a household name with his smash hit films! Since ‘Baahubali,’ the actor has not looked back and continues to be a frontrunning star of Indian cinema. Recently, the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ star inked a three-film deal with Hombale Films. The production house boasts enviable titles including the ‘KGF’ duology, ‘Kantara,’ and ‘Salaar: 1’ among others. The production house is taking its game a notch higher by signing the actor for a stellar line up of films, starting with ‘Salaar 2.’

Prabhas and Hombale Films’ first collaboration was the epic actioner ‘Salaar,’ helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy. Moreover, upon release, the film emerged as the highest grossing Telugu movie of 2023. Meanwhile, the actor-producer duo will start their three-film journey with the sequel film ‘Salaar 2.’

The banner shared the statement announcing the deal on Instagram. The post read, “We are proud to unite with The Rebel Star Prabhas in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with Salaar 2.” The banner also announced that the three films will be out in 2026, 2027 and 2028. This confirms that ‘Salaar 2’ will hit the screens in 2026.

The production house is renowned for backing Prashanth’s previous blockbusters. These include the ‘KGF’ duology and ‘Salaar Part 1—Ceasefire.’ Moreover, the banner also bankrolled Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara.’ Meanwhile, founder Vijay Kiragandur said in a press note, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Moving ahead, the banner has back-to-back stellar releases lined up. These include the prequel film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ alongside ‘KGF 3,’ and ‘Salaar 2.’ For the slated film ‘Salaar Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam,’ Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy will reprise their roles. Further, the sequel will pick up the narrative of the first film which ended on a cliffhanger, revealing the secret about Prabhas’ character.

Meanwhile, apart from the sequels to ‘Salaar’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ Prabhas also has ‘Raja Saab,’ Hanu Raghavapudi’s ‘Fauji,’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ in the pipeline.