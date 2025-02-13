Anupam Kher teams up with Prabhas for his 544th film

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is set to share screen space with Prabhas in an upcoming film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Taking to Instagram, Kher expressed his excitement, calling Prabhas the “Baahubali of Indian cinema” and celebrating the milestone of his 544th film.

In the picture he posted, Kher is embracing the pan-India superstar, radiating enthusiasm about the project. “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!” he wrote.

The film is being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, best known for ‘Sita Ramam’, and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Kher also highlighted the involvement of acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, calling it a “dream team.”

While details about the film remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing with anticipation. Given the combined star power of Prabhas and Anupam Kher, expectations are high for an engaging cinematic experience.

Beyond his upcoming film, Anupam Kher recently had an interesting encounter with OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, helping him tap into his inner actor. Sharing a lighthearted video on social media, Kher guided Agarwal through an impromptu acting session.

The video shows Agarwal attempting a scene multiple times before finally nailing it, much to Kher’s delight. “I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact, anybody can act—that’s the tagline of my acting school,” Kher wrote, referring to his renowned acting institute, Actor Prepares.